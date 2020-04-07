සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

59 year old Sri Lankan reported dead due to Covid -19 in Switzerland - Foreign Ministry

Friday, 27 March 2020 - 9:39

UPDATE: 3.45 pm

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Berlin has informed the Ministry that the Swiss authorities have confirmed that the Sri Lankan aged 59 years who died in Switzerland on 25 March had tested positive for COVID-19.

The deceased was from Punkuduthivu in Northern Province and held a residence permit in Switzerland



---------------------------------------

The Ministry of  foreign relations has confirmed that a 59 year old Sri Lankan has passed away in Switzerland due to Covid-19 (new corona virus).

On a previous occasion the high commission in Italy confirmed that there were no Sri Lankans reported dead due to Coronavirus in Italy. That was in response to a speculation that a Sri Lankan had died in Italy.

Therefore, this is the first officially reported death of a Sri Lankan due to Covid-19 (new coronavirus) since the outbreak was reported from the, then epicentre of Wuhan in China.

At present Italy and Spain have overtaken China in terms of reported deaths due to the virus and with the reported infections yesterday, USA has now surpassed China as the country with the highest number of Corona virus infected people in the world.

India with a population of over 1.3 billion is in a total lockdown for 21 days to arrest the spread of Coronavirus.

The first Sri Lankan to be infected with the virus was reported from Italy. She recovered fully and was discharged from her hospital in Italy.

The first known case in Sri Lanka was reported when a Chinese female tourist was reported with the virus and was immediately admitted to the IDH for treatment in Colombo. She fully recovered and was discharged from hospital.

The first Sri Lankan to be infected in Sri Lanka was a local tour guide who was with a group of tourists from Italy. He was admitted to IDH and was subsequently discharged after being treated and having recovered fully.

 

