Can dogs be trained to sniff patients with the Corona Virus - New Research

Friday, 27 March 2020 - 13:05

Britain has launched a research to find out whether dogs could be trained to sniff out patients with the Corona Virus.

The London Health and Hot Zone Medical School and the Durham University is carrying out this research regarding whether dogs can sniff out persons who have contracted the Covid -19 virus.

A research was done previously, also in Britain whether Malaria patients could be identified using dogs.

They had previously trained sniper dogs to diagnose Parkinson's disease, bacterial infection, and cancer. For this, samples of infected persons were collected and made to sniff by the dogs.

The number infected in Britain is now 11,812 and 578 deaths have been reported as well. 

The only problem is how to safely collect the smell of the sick and present it to the dogs.

The trainers claim that dogs can be used to identify patients who do not show symptoms and say if they need testing.

As all respiratory illnesses alter the body's natural sense of smell, Scientists working on the project are hoping that the dogs will be able to detect Covid 19 with high accuracy.

It is also hoped that the use of these dog services at the airport will greatly prevent the spread of the disease.

