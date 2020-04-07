සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

34 year old Nurse commits suicide in Italy, feared that she might infect others

Friday, 27 March 2020 - 12:57

34+year+old+Nurse+commits+suicide+in+Italy%2C+feared+that+she+might+infect+others+

A nurse working in the frontlines in Italy has taken her own life after contracting coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fearing that she will infect others.

Daniel Trezzi, 34, was terrified that she might had spread the virus while treating patients at the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza, Lombardy, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

She worked in a hospital where persons infected with the Corona Virus were being treated and she had suspected that she had contracted the virus with the changes she noticed physically and subjected herself to a test for the virus.

Daniela Trezzi had confirmed through the test that she had been infected with the Covid-19 virus

Daniela Trezzi had been suffering “heavy stress” amid fears she was spreading the deadly bug while treating patients at the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza in the hard-hit region of Lombardy according to international media reports. 

A spokesman of the Nurses Association of Italy told foreign media that she had committed suicide in fear that she would infect others.

Meanwhile, Italy continues to surge ahead as the nation with the highest number of deaths reported.

The number of persons infected in Italy exceeds 80,000.

According to reports, around 5,760 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy.  






