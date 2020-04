The Epidemiology Unit said that no Corona Virus infected patients have been reported within the past 12 hours, today.

The number infected with the Covid-19 or Corona Virus in Sri Lanka at present is 106.

Six of them have undergone treatment, recovered and left hospitals by now. Four persons are being treated at the ICU of the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

The Ministry of Health said that 237 persons are in hospitals under medical observation.