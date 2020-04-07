සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A message from the Ministry of Foreign Relations

Friday, 27 March 2020 - 13:40

In a statement issued the Ministry of Foreign Relations has said that an online gateway has been opened for Sri Lankans abroad to call this country.  

Anyone abroad can access this through the website https://www.contactsrilanka.mfa.gov.lk/ and an opportunity has also been granted to provide assistance to Sri Lanka, according to the Ministry of Foreign Relations. 

Donations for the government's effort to combat coronavirus in Sri Lanka could also be routed through this service.

The number of Covid 19 also known as Coronavirus infected patients in Sri Lanka is 106.

This was increased when 4 patients were reported yesterday.

The health promotion bureau noted that 237 individuals continue to be under medical observation and are currently receiving treatment at IDH and several other hospitals.

Another 501 persons from the Quarantine Centers of Kandakadu, Punani and Diyathalawa who completed their quarantine period have been sent home.

309 persons from Diyathalawa, 167 from Punani and 25 from Kandakadu are among this group.

This was announced by Army Media Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe.





US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More

Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:46

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More

President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:36

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More



