Graduates+who+received+appointments+to+be+deployed+for+Corona+Mitigation

The Ministry of Public Administration issuing a circular to all District Secretaries has said that graduates who were granted appointments recently will be asked to join the process to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus if required.
Friday, 27 March 2020 - 13:36
