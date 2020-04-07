Thousands+flock+at+Katunayake-+Biyagama+Free+Trade+Zones+to+return+home

It is reported that factory workers are gathering in numbers near the Free Trade Zones including Katunayake and Biyagama expecting to be transported back to their homes.

The Government permitted them to go home despite the curfew which is currently in-force in the Western Province.

The Police last night used the public address system to announce the Government program implemented to transport the free trade zone workers back home.

Accordingly, the factory workers started to gather at the assembling points since early this morning.

The Police first registered the workers and did a medical test on them before they were to be transported to their destinations by the Sri Lanka Army.

However, certain groups complained that the existing facilities are not sufficient enough to transport large crowds.

Responding to the complaint, subject minister Prasanna Ranatunga told our news team several groups have already been sent home while the rest will be sent after the required tests are done.