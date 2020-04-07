සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Highest number of curfew violators from Gampaha

Friday, 27 March 2020 - 13:17

A large number of vehicles were seen on the roads in the Colombo district despite the ongoing curfew this morning.

Traffic Police said most of those vehicles are engaged in essential services.

Others are using the Manning Market and the Fish Market at Peliyagoda.

However, a senior Traffic Police officer stated that users of the city during curfew should follow the strict health instructions prescribed
by authorities.

Meanwhile, our correspondents stated that many private banks have been kept open for business for several hours today.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa included the Sri Lanka Central Bank, commercial banks, insurance services and the Treasury as essential services yesterday.

At the same time, curfew was lifted at 6 am today in the districts of Puttalam, Vavuniya, Mannar, Kilinochchi and Mulaitivu.

It will be re-imposed at 2 pm.

Except for these districts, curfew is currently in force in all other districts of the island.

In the meantime, indefinite curfew continues in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara after they were identified as hotspots.

At the same time, 4,018 persons have been arrested for violating curfew and 1,033 vehicles were also seized during
curfew.

The highest number of curfew violators have been rounded up from Gampaha.

The number of violators stands at 416.

Another 225 from Panadura, 212 from Chilaw, 208 from Negombo, 206 from Puttalam and 182 from Matale were also arrested during curfew.

Meanwhile, participating in the "Balaya" TV program on HIRU TV, DIG Ajith Rohana said police in civil and STF have been deployed to arrest curfew violators.

