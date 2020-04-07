US$ 15 million reward by US government for information on Venezuelan President

The Trump administration has charged that Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro has allowed the transport of drugs to the United States.



According to the US Department of Justice, a US$ 15 million reward is being offered to an informant who will provide information to arrest him under drug terrorism charges.



The drug cartel, 'Cartel of Sons', is accused of transporting 100 tons of cocaine to the United States over the past two decades.



The US believes that the drug cartel is working with Venezuela's Maduro government.



It is reported that the drug cartel, is also in contact with the FAC, which is recognised as a terrorist group in the USA.