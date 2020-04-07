Ships+arriving+at+Ports+exempted+from+paying+demurrage+and+access+charges

All ships arriving at Ports in this country have been exempted from paying demurrage and access charges.

Chairman of the Ports Authority General Daya Ratnayake said that this decision was made based on instructions given by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to provide facilities for ships that arrive thus.

At the same time, when handling goods during the period the curfew is in force, yard and warehouse rents for imported containers and shipping goods, as well as imported empty containers, have been completely removed.

The President’s Media Division said that the facility of obtaining required fuel for vehicles transporting goods within the harbour, based on payments being made from the Authority Fuel Filling Stations has been arranged.