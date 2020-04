The National Committee on Indigenous medical methods to control the Corona Virus, has handed over to the Minister of Health and Indigenous Medical Services, their report.



This report on behalf of controlling the Corona hazard, was prepared by a committee comprising of 14 Ayurveda doctors who are specialized in physical therapeutics and community medicine.



This report which includes short as well as long term solutions, was handed over yesterday, to Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi the Minister in Charge of the subject by Specialist Ayurveda Physician T. Weeraratne, who is the convener of the committee.