The curfew which was lifted in the Northern Province except in Jaffna today at 6.00 in the morning and in Puttalam was reinforced at 2.00 pm.



The curfew will be in effect until 6.00 am on Monday and will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm on the same day.



Meanwhile, a programme under the Police in Vavuniya was in operation to disinfect all vehicles arriving and leaving the city of Vavuniya.



This was near the Irattaperiyakulama – Vavuniya Police barrier. Here all government and private vehicles travelling through the barrier were put through a disinfecting process, our Hiru Correspondent said.