An individual who was hovering around in the vicinity of the prison, who had come to hand over Rs. 150,000 in cash to Samantha Kumara alias Wele Sudha who has been sentenced to prison for his life time and Mohammed Niyaz who is detained at the Boossa Jail has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force.



This 26 year old young man, a resident of Balapitiya had been seen in the vicinity of the prison and behaving in a suspicious manner, when he was taken into custody by the Police STF.



Accordingly, this individual had said that he had brought Rs. 150,000 in cash to be handed over to the two detainees and the relevant money and the suspect were handed over to the Rathgama Police.