Only government pharmacies will remain open - others ordered to close

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), C.D.Wickremeratne, has ordered the immediate closure of all pharmacies except government pharmacies (Rajya Osusala).

Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne told the Hiru news team that the Acting Inspector General of Police had issued this directive to all officers in charge of Police Stations.

Accordingly, approval has only been granted for pharmacies for the distribution of medicines.

Also, it has been revealed that some supermarkets that have been permitted to deliver goods have been selling goods at their premises and therefore the Acting IGP has directed police stations to ensure that all such supermarkets are closed.



