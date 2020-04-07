Government+urges+public+to+strictly+adhere+to+curfew+orders

The government has advised the general public to strictly adhere to the curfew orders in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

It also states that the Sri Lanka police and the tri forces should strictly implement the curfew regulations.

During the curfew, the Task Force in charge of the distribution of essential commodities has made arrangements to ensure that the public is able to purchase essential food and other items delivered to their door step.

A statement issued by the President’s Media Division states that during the curfew period no one should take to the streets as they wish.

Only the vehicles permitted by the Task Force can operate on the roads for the transportation of goods.

No other vehicle should be driven without a curfew permit.

All pharmacies except state pharmacies closed;

Accordingly, Acting IGP C.D Wickramarathna ordered today to close down all the private pharmacies except state pharmacies.

Police Media spokesman, SP Jaliya Senarathna said that permission has been given only to distribute necessary drugs to door steps.

Police have found that certain persons abuse the curfew period to come out from their houses in the guise of visiting pharmacies.

Some of them had even used outdated prescriptions intending to mislead the police.

Supermarkets closed

In addition, super markets have also been ordered to close their business as they started selling goods at their markets premises.

Earlier, they were permitted to distribute goods to consumer door steps.



Curfew

Meanwhile, curfew in the Northern Province except Jaffna district and the Puttalam district will continue until 6 am on Monday.

Subsequent to imposing Police Curfew island-wide to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus, 4,217 persons who violated it have been taken into custody.

In addition, it is said that 1063 vehicles were also taken into Police custody.

At the same time during the period of 6 hours from 6.00 am to 12noon today, 199 persons and 30 vehicles were taken into custody.

Police said that legal action will be taken against 17 persons in Kiwulakada, Horowpathana who attended Friday Prayers at a Mosque without considering the current risky-situation.