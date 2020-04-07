Medicine delivery to the house: Procedure to be followed - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has identified pharmacies across the island, for this purpose and this list can be obtained from www.health.gov.lk web site or through http://bit.ly//slpharm
The Health Ministry said that the address of these pharmacies, the telephone number (including WhatsApp, Viber and IMO) as well as the pharmacist’s name can be obtained.
Charges will be levied for drugs together with a fair delivery charge.
Paying for drugs can be done either online or on delivery.
If someone is in need of medicines, a photo of a prescription obtained recently from a qualified doctor should be sent through WhatsApp, Viber or IMO to the relevant pharmacy.
The Pharmacy selected will deliver the drugs to the home within a period of 24 hours.
Instructions on the usage of the medicine and the pharmacist’s telephone number will appear on the medicine packet and the Ministry of Health said that if there is any problem, they could contact the Pharmacist directly.
Further information can be obtained in English and Sinhala on phone number 0720 720 720 and in Tamil through 0720 606060.