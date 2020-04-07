සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson infected with Covid -19 (new Coronavirus)

Friday, 27 March 2020 - 17:15

Prime Minister 
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been confirmed for being infected with the coronavirus.

The British prime minister has added in a video message on his Twitter account that he has "normal symptoms" of the virus infection.

He also stated that he is currently engaged in self-quarantine and will continue his duties as Prime Minister.

Health Minister

UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries was diagnosed with the coronavirus in early March; Ms Dorries has been self-isolating at home: 

Health Secretary 
Meanwhile UK Health secretary, Matt Hancock also states that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating at home: 

Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus, in a second blow to the government’s handling of the crisis after Boris Johnson was infected.

The health secretary is overseeing the NHS’s efforts to cope with the epidemic, as it struggles with a lack of ventilators, protective equipment and testing.

International media reports stated that these diagnosis will raise fears about how far into the heart of government infections have spread, with concern over the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus according to BBC reports.

A Clarence House spokesman has stated that the Prince of Wales has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus according to the reports. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

