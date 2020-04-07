A warning from the Government Medical Officers’ Association

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said that the period from 25 March to 7 April is extremely decisive and it is important to maintain more than 75 percent of social distancing to reduce a rapid increase of Covid -19 infections in Sri Lanka.

In a statement issued the GMOA said that more than 85,000 Covid-19 infected patients have been reported from the United States of America.

They warn that if the people of this country also ignore or do not consider social distancing advice seriously, the disease could spread rapidly.

