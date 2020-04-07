The patient that tried to escape the hospital (Video)

A patient who has been diagnosed with coronavirus (Covid-19) has recently been transferred from the Panadura Hospital to the Homagama Hospital.

The Homagama hospital is a designated hospital for patients who are suspected of contracting the coronavirus.

Investigations were conducted to ascertain whether the patient was infected with Covid-19.

It was later confirmed that the he was not infected.

Investigations have confirmed that this person is an alcoholic.

Doctors confirmed that the cause of his allergies was as a result of withdrawal symptoms in the absence of alcohol for several days.

He was detained until a caretaker came to discharge him from the hospital.

The hospital authorities had to seek the assistance of the police since the patient tried to escape and hid himself in a hospital building. It has been revealed that he had tried to escape from the hideout.

Our correspondent stated that the patient was eventually sent back to the Panadura hospital with the intervention of the hospital authorities and the police.

The suspect is a 41-year-old resident of Kandy.