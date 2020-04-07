2020+University+registration+deadline+postponed

University Grants Commission, Chairman Professor Sampath Amaratunga said the previous deadline was due to end yesterday.

However, due to the prevailing situation in the country, the deadline for students to register has been postponed until 9th ​​April.

The Chairman also emphasized that the UGC is prepared to postpone the deadline so that the students who are expected to register for the 2020 University entrance would not be affected due to the emerging situation.

He further stated that steps will be taken to inform the future plans through the University Grants Commission website and media.