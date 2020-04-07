A+supermarket+sealed+for+selling+liquor+during+curfew

The Excise Department has sealed a super market in Kohuwela for selling liquor during curfew.
A group of Excise officers led by the OIC of the Colombo Unit has conducted the raid and, the manager of the supermarket was also arrested.
