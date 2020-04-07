UK+health+secretary+Matt+Hancock+test+positive+for+Covid+19

Health secretary of UK, Matt Hancock says he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating at home:

Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus, in a second blow to the government’s handling of the crisis after Boris Johnson was infected.

The health secretary is overseeing the NHS’s efforts to cope with the epidemic, as it struggles with a lack of ventilators, protective equipment and testing.

International media reports stated that the diagnosis will raise fears about how far into the heart of government infections have spread, with concern over the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser.



Prime Minister



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been confirmed for being infected with the coronavirus.



The British prime minister added in a video message on his Twitter account that he has "normal symptoms" of the virus infection.



He also stated that he is currently engaged in self-quarantine and will continue his duties as Prime Minister.



Health Minister



UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries was diagnosed with the coronavirus in early March; Ms Dorries has been self-isolating at home:





Prince Charles

Prince Charles was also tested positive for coronavirus according to BBC reports.

A Clarence House spokesman stated that the Prince of Wales has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

The Duchess of Cornwall was also tested but does not have the virus according to the reports. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.