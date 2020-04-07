Dambulla, Manning Market and Peliyagoda Fish market - surprise visits

Prices of vegetables had dropped slightly today, with the maximum price set for vegetables in the Colombo Manning Market yesterday.

DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is in charge of Colombo Division, visited the market to inspect the operation of the market.

Meanwhile and inspection was also carried out at the Peliyagoda fish market.

It has been decided to implement the maximum wholesale price for the vegetables received at the Dambulla Economic Center from 5 am tomorrow.

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva made a surprise visit to the Dambulla Economic Center today.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and the Chairman, Sumith Wijesinghe, visited the old oil storage complex in Trincomalee today to explore the possibility of future stockpiling due to the drop in fuel prices in the world market.

Our correspondent stated that a program has been launched to distribute essential commodities to the people in the Nuwara Eliya and estate areas.

Nearly 500,000 kilograms of the surplus fish at the Beruwala fisheries harbour was sold to the wholesalers today under the protection of the Special Task Force and the Public Health Inspectors.

According to the Hiru correspondent, the trading came a standstill due to obstruction caused by the retailers.

All ships that enter the port of Sri Lanka are exempted from paying late fees and entry fees.

Meanwhile, at a meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Essential Services held at Temple Trees this morning, Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa who was chairing the meeting had paid attention towards maintaining a strong economy.

The Prime Minister's Office announced that it had agreed to open at least one bank branch in each Divisional Secretariat area for a specific number of hours during curfew periods.

Attention has also been drawn to the need of moving towards the introduction of mobile banking services.

In addition, the need to consistently maintaining the work of commercial banks to carry out international transactions, duly implementing the check clearance process and maintaining ATMs and conducting ATM mobile services was discussed.