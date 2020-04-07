සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Dambulla, Manning Market and Peliyagoda Fish market - surprise visits

Friday, 27 March 2020 - 22:06

Dambulla%2C+Manning+Market+and+Peliyagoda+Fish+market+-+surprise+visits+

Prices of vegetables had dropped slightly today, with the maximum price set for vegetables in the Colombo Manning Market yesterday.

DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is in charge of Colombo Division, visited the market to inspect the operation of the market.

Meanwhile and inspection was also carried out at the Peliyagoda fish market.

It has been decided to implement the maximum wholesale price for the vegetables received at the Dambulla Economic Center from 5 am tomorrow.

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva made a surprise visit to the Dambulla Economic Center today.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation and the Chairman, Sumith Wijesinghe, visited the old oil storage complex in Trincomalee today to explore the possibility of future stockpiling due to the drop in fuel prices in the world market.

Our correspondent stated that a program has been launched to distribute essential commodities to the people in the Nuwara Eliya and estate areas.

Nearly 500,000 kilograms of the surplus fish at the Beruwala fisheries harbour was sold to the wholesalers today under the protection of the Special Task Force and the Public Health Inspectors.

According to the Hiru correspondent, the trading came a standstill due to obstruction caused by the retailers.

All ships that enter the port of Sri Lanka are exempted from paying late fees and entry fees.

Meanwhile, at a meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Essential Services held at Temple Trees this morning, Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa who was chairing the meeting had paid attention towards maintaining a strong economy.

The Prime Minister's Office announced that it had agreed to open at least one bank branch in each Divisional Secretariat area for a specific number of hours during curfew periods.

Attention has also been drawn to the need of moving towards the introduction of mobile banking services.

In addition, the need to consistently maintaining the work of commercial banks to carry out international transactions, duly implementing the check clearance process and maintaining ATMs and conducting ATM mobile services was discussed.

   .

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More

Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:46

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More

President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:36

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
06 April 2020
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.