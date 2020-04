It is reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched a new program for cricket fans who have been staying home due to Covid 19 (coronavirus).



The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to re-broadcast the exclusive matches organized by the ICC over the last 45 years.



According to the sports media reports, the special cricket matches of the International Cricket Council (ICC) have been re-broadcast on social media including FaceBook and YouTube.



Due to the coronavirus, all the matches scheduled for the World Cup have to be postponed indefinitely.