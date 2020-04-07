Final rights of Sri lankan who died from Coronavirus, to be held in Switzerland.

It is reported that the final rites of the first Sri Lankan expatriate who died of coronavirus to be held in Switzerland.

The 59 year old victim had migrated to Switzerland from Punkudutive in Jaffna.

A spokesperson from the Foreign Relations Ministry stated that the Switzerland Government has officially informed Sri Lanka about the death.

Meanwhile, 106 coronavirus cases have been reported from the island.

6 out of them have already been discharged after full recovery.

Another 4 are currently receiving treatment in the ICU of the IDH.

The health ministry stated that in addition to this, 238 persons are kept under medical observation.

At the same time, health authorities have taken steps to use a robot in giving treatment to 24 patients with suspected coronavirus symptoms at Homagama hospital.

Meanwhile, national committee to prevent COVID-19 has handed over its report of how to use indigenous medicine in combating the virus.

At the same time, GMOA states that the time period from March 25 to April 7 is crucial and points out the importance of maintaining social distancing within that period.