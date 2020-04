Police state that 342 persons have been arrested for violating curfew in the six hours from 12 noon to 6 pm.



62 vehicles were also taken into custody during the period.



Meanwhile, a total of 4,559 persons have been arrested for violating curfew in the country since the police curfew was imposed from 6 pm on March 20, to prevent the spread of the corona virus.



Police said 1125 vehicles havebeen seized.



During the curfew, no one should is allowed to come to the roads or by roads.



DIG Ajith Rohana stated that the police will not grant bail for those arrested from today for the violation of curfew.