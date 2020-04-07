Medicines+to+be+delivered+through+the+postal+service.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe sates that a joint program has been arranged with the Sri Lanka Postal Service to distribute medicines to patients who are receiving treatment from government hospital clinics and do not have adequate medication for a month.

In a statement, the Director General of the health services said that if the drugs were to be delivered to the patient, the address and telephone number of the patient should be provided.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that if the patient has not provided the correct address with the clinic book, they should call the hospital from which they are receiving treatment and update the relevant information.

The hospital staff will prepare the medicine packs, specify the address and the telephone number and get it delivered through the post officer.

He added that it is appropriate to seek the assistance of the Family Health Services Officer and the Grama Niladhari of the area when providing information to the hospital.