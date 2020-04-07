UPDATE Saturday 28 March - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world nears 600,000

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 593,291, with over 27,198 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as at their last update at 4.57 am today (28).



United States of America becomes the first nation to cross the 100,000 mark, with 101,657 cases reported.



Italy overtakes China and now has the second largest infected population with 86,498 patients. China has 81,897 patients.



Countries with over 80,000 infected patients

USA 101,657

Italy 86,498

China 81,897

Countries with 50,000 – 80,000 infected patients

Spain 65,719

Germany 50,871

Countries with 20,000 – 50,000 infected patients

France 33,402

Iran 33,332

Countries with 5,000-20,000 infected patients

UK 14,745

Switzerland 12,928

South Korea 9,332

Netherlands 8,647

Austria 7,657

Belgium 7,284

Turkey 5,698

The Global death count now stands at 27,198.



Italy has recorded 919 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, its highest daily figure in the outbreak so far.

According to BBC news, World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a "chronic global shortage" of protective equipment was one of the "most urgent threats" to the ability to save lives.

The death count among the worst affected countries are as follows;

Italy 9,134

Spain 5,138

China 3,296

Iran 2,378

France 1,995

USA 1,581

UK 759

Netherlands 546

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 129,790 people.