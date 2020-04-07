සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

UPDATE Saturday 28 March - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world nears 600,000

Saturday, 28 March 2020 - 6:21

UPDATE+Saturday+28+March+-+Total+number+of+Covid-19+cases+in+the+world+nears+600%2C000

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 593,291, with over 27,198 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as at their last update at 4.57 am today (28).

United States of America becomes the first nation to cross the 100,000 mark, with 101,657 cases reported. 

Italy overtakes China and now has the second largest infected population with 86,498 patients. China has 81,897 patients.

Countries with over 80,000 infected patients

  • USA                101,657
  • Italy                 86,498
  • China               81,897

Countries with 50,000 – 80,000 infected patients

  • Spain                65,719
  • Germany           50,871

Countries with 20,000 – 50,000 infected patients

  • France              33,402
  • Iran                  33,332

Countries with 5,000-20,000 infected patients

  • UK                    14,745
  • Switzerland       12,928
  • South Korea        9,332
  • Netherlands        8,647
  • Austria                7,657
  • Belgium              7,284
  • Turkey                5,698

The Global death count now stands at 27,198. 

Italy has recorded 919 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, its highest daily figure in the outbreak so far.

According to BBC news, World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a "chronic global shortage" of protective equipment was one of the "most urgent threats" to the ability to save lives.

The death count among the worst affected countries are as follows;

  • Italy                9,134
  • Spain              5,138
  • China              3,296
  • Iran                 2,378
  • France             1,995
  • USA                 1,581
  • UK                      759
  • Netherlands        546

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 129,790 people.

US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
US dollar stronger amidst the pandemic
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:41

Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More

Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Quarantine period to be extended to 21 days
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:46

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More

President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Gotabhaya wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
Tuesday, 07 April 2020 - 13:36

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More



Trending News

Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
06 April 2020
Curfew to be lifted on April 9 at 6.00am for 19 Districts
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
07 April 2020
Sixth Sri Lankan death reported due to Covid -19 (Coronavirus)
Japan to declare a state of emergency
06 April 2020
Japan to declare a state of emergency
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
06 April 2020
Curfew reimposed from 2.00pm will continue until further notice.
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178
06 April 2020
Covid-19 : SL country total increases to 178

International News

"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
02 April 2020
36,000 British airline employees to loose jobs ?
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
02 April 2020
US 'considers cloth face masks for public'
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.