UPDATE Saturday 28 March - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world nears 600,000

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 593,291, with over 27,198 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as at their last update at 4.57 am today (28).
United States of America becomes the first nation to cross the 100,000 mark, with 101,657 cases reported.
Italy overtakes China and now has the second largest infected population with 86,498 patients. China has 81,897 patients.
Countries with over 80,000 infected patients
- USA 101,657
- Italy 86,498
- China 81,897
Countries with 50,000 – 80,000 infected patients
- Spain 65,719
- Germany 50,871
Countries with 20,000 – 50,000 infected patients
- France 33,402
- Iran 33,332
Countries with 5,000-20,000 infected patients
- UK 14,745
- Switzerland 12,928
- South Korea 9,332
- Netherlands 8,647
- Austria 7,657
- Belgium 7,284
- Turkey 5,698
The Global death count now stands at 27,198.
Italy has recorded 919 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, its highest daily figure in the outbreak so far.
According to BBC news, World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a "chronic global shortage" of protective equipment was one of the "most urgent threats" to the ability to save lives.
The death count among the worst affected countries are as follows;
- Italy 9,134
- Spain 5,138
- China 3,296
- Iran 2,378
- France 1,995
- USA 1,581
- UK 759
- Netherlands 546
The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 129,790 people.