Donations+to+the+COVID-19++Health+and+Social+Care+Fund+exempt+from+taxes

The Presidential Secretariat stated that donation to the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund that has been established to strengthen the mitigation activities aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 virus in the country and related social welfare programme, has been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations.

The Presidential Secretariat requests donors to inform the secretariat regarding the donations made to the Fund along with relevant documents.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa called upon the people of the country to work together in a spirit of brotherhood and humanity in the face of this challenge faced by the nation.