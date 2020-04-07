Hiru Sahana Yathra - Reaching to you today

The second phase of the Hiru Sahana Yathra wil be in operation today on behalf of the people who are isolated and confined to many hardships in their attempt to safeguard against coronavirus.



Arrangements have been made to commence the 'Hiru Sahana Yathra' from the Colombo Sathosa main warehouse at D.R. Wijewardena Mawatha as they proceed to Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts.

Accordingly, the Hiru media network is ready to fulfill the responsibility of delivering dry rations to the Most Venerable Maha Sangha and Main Priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes, and elders in elders’ homes, in a hygienic process to their door step.

Accordingly, the Hiru Shana Yatra will travel across the country considering your life and protection as our responsibility.

The Hiru media network requests you to provide us with information about religious places, children's homes and elders homes in your area that need assistance.

You can inform the details to us on - 0773 035 926, 0773 939 209.

දුරකථන අංකවලින් එම තොරතුරු දැනුම් දිය හැකියි.