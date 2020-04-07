50+daily+earning+families+in+Ratnapura+faced+with+severe+food+shortages

According to our news team, over 200 people from 50 families living in the Ratnapura - Banagoda estates have been affected by an acute food shortage with the risk of the spread of the corona virus.

They informed the Hiru news team that since they haven’t had any daily work in the estate, they have no money to meet their basic food requirements.

The water sources in the area are also not suitable for drinking and the Public Health Inspector had asked them to refrain from using the water.

However, our regional correspondent stated that the Nuwara Eliya district estate workers are engaged in their daily estate work since special approval has been granted for those engaged in agricultural activities during the curfew period.