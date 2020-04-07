The Situation of SL students in India being closely monitored - SL High commission in India

The Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission stated that they are in the process of compiling details of Sri Lankan students in South India and working on ensuring their safety and welfare.



There are around 600 Sri Lankan students all over India dispersed throughout various States.



In Southern India alone 191 students have registered themselves at this Mission. Issuing a statement, the Deputy High Commission stated that from the 191 the larger group of 112 students are from Karnataka, while 62 are studying in Tamil Nadu, nine (9) in Telangana and 4 in Kerala and 4 In Andra Pradesh.

The Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission stated that they are in touch with the students and respective institutions to ensure their welfare and has advised all students to stay indoors and remain safe with all precautionary measures.

The Mission constantly monitors their situation and is committed to assist and ensure the safety and welfare of the students.

Further, the Ministry of Foreign Relations of Sri Lanka launched “Contact Sri Lanka” a web portal welcoming Sri Lankans living abroad to voluntarily register at www.contactsrilanka.mfa.gov.lk.



Registering online in the web portal will allow the Ministry of Foreign Relations to reach out during emergencies such as the COVID-19 outbreak.



This portal will connect Overseas Sri Lankans with stakeholders in Sri Lanka and a network of Sri Lanka Missions overseas.



A dedicated team of officials have already been assigned by the Ministry of Foreign Relations to respond to queries of Overseas Sri Lankans and also to act as an online help desk during emergencies.

Registration by country will also allow the Ministry of Foreign Relations to propose concrete policy decisions to critical response situations, which include evacuation depending on the number of emergency assistance requests generated.



Therefore, Sri Lankans living abroad are invited to benefit from this portal.