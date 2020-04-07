සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The Situation of SL students in India being closely monitored - SL High commission in India

Saturday, 28 March 2020 - 12:05

The Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission stated that they are in the process of compiling details of Sri Lankan students in South India and working on ensuring their safety and welfare. 

There are around 600 Sri Lankan students all over India dispersed throughout various States. 

In Southern India alone 191 students have registered themselves at this Mission. Issuing a statement, the Deputy High Commission stated that from the 191 the larger group of 112 students are from Karnataka, while 62 are studying in Tamil Nadu, nine (9) in Telangana and 4 in Kerala and 4 In Andra Pradesh.

The Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission stated that they are in touch with the students and respective institutions to ensure their welfare and has advised all students to stay indoors and remain safe with all precautionary measures. 

The Mission constantly monitors their situation and is committed to assist and ensure the safety and welfare of the students.

Further, the  Ministry of Foreign Relations of Sri Lanka launched  “Contact Sri Lanka” a web portal welcoming Sri Lankans living abroad to voluntarily  register at www.contactsrilanka.mfa.gov.lk.

Registering online in the web portal  will allow  the Ministry  of Foreign Relations  to reach out  during  emergencies  such as  the  COVID-19 outbreak.

This portal will connect Overseas Sri Lankans with stakeholders in Sri Lanka  and a network  of Sri Lanka  Missions overseas.

A dedicated team of  officials  have already been assigned  by the  Ministry of Foreign Relations  to respond  to queries  of Overseas Sri Lankans  and  also to act  as an online help desk during emergencies. 

Registration by country will also  allow  the Ministry   of Foreign Relations to propose  concrete  policy  decisions  to critical  response  situations,  which include evacuation depending on the  number  of emergency  assistance  requests generated.

Therefore, Sri Lankans living abroad are invited to benefit from this portal. 

 

