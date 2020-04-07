Number of Police Checkpoints increased to 900 (Video)

The number of special police checkpoints set up across the island has been increased to 900.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana said that the number of checkpoints was increased from 600 to 900 overnight.

Meanwhile, as at 6 PM yesterday, in total 4,559 persons have been arrested for violating Police Curfew while 1,125 vehicles have also been taken in to custody.

In addition, police arrested 18 persons out of 80 people who were conducting a service at a mosque in Kiwulekada, Horowpathana.

The police media unit said that they were later released on bail.