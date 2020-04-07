Electronic methods to purchase Medicines - University registrations also delayed by 2 weeks

The Government has planned a programme to provide medicines by forwarding ones prescriptions through electronic methods.

The Police Headquarters said that orders can be placed through Whatsapp, Viber and Imo.

In case an ill person is unable to reach their nearest pharmacy they may contact the nearest Police station who would assist such persons.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that an online communications service has been made available for Sri Lankan expatriates.

They can seek assistance by visiting the website www.mfa.gov.lk

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission Chairman Prof. Sampath Amaratunga issuing a statement said that the UGC has postponed the deadline for university registration for the academic year 2020 two weeks.



