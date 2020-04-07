Prince Charles infected by Kanika Kapoor ? (photos)

It is suspected that the Prince Charles may have been infected with Covid 19 (new Coronavirus by the Indian singer Kanika Kapoor.

Kanika Kapoor was confirmed for the infection a couple of days before Prince Charles confirmed that he was infected with Coronavirus.

Kanika Kapoor was in London recently and she met Prince Charles at an outdoor event in London.

The 41-year-old singer was diagnosed with coronavirus after she returned to India.

71-year-old Prince Charles, was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 25th. It's was due to a common cold.

It has been reported that Prince Charles has carried out an infection test in London with fellow British nationals.

The British press reported that the prince had agreed to wait for his turn for the examination.

Meanwhile, Indian media reports have confirmed that a former Indian chief minister who met Kanika Kapoor had also contracted the virus.

It is also said that the police have filed a case against her due to the negligence of Kanika Kapoor.