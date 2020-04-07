Hindu Kovils have not been attacked - Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana

The Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs states that reports regarding Hindu temples in the country being damaged are false.

Secretary of the Ministry, Bandula Harischandra stated that legal action will be initiated regarding this matter.

There was a false rumor on social media that buildings of Hindu temples such as Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil, Trincomalee-Koneswaram Kovil and Ramboda Anjanaiyar Kovil were damaged.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana made this statement in response to these claims.