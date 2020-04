A man was arrested with a hand grenade in the Mahamayilankulam area in Vavuniya.

The suspect was arrested last evening while riding a motorcycle.

The police media unit stated that the suspect is a 25-year-old is a resident of Asikulam in Vavuniya.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect was wanted in connection with various highway robberies by the Vavuniya Police Division.