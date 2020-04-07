Two more Covid-19 patients recovered - 9 recovered in total

The Epidemiology Unit states that two more people have completely recovered from Covid-19 infection.

Accordingly, nine persons have recovered including the Chinese female who was the first infected person in the country.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that a person who was receiving treatment at the IDH hospital and a patient who was treated at the Welikanda hospital have recovered and have been discharged from the respective hospitals.

Another 97 people infected with the virus are being treated in hospitals while 199 persons are under medical supervision.