Strict measures for curfew - Forces deployed

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva states that the Tri Forces have been deployed for the purpose of arresting people who violate curfew.

Speaking to the Hiru news team he stated that this step has been taken to assist the police.

In the meantime, curfew will be enforced under the government's quarantine program to prevent the spread of coronavirus

DIG Ajith Rohana states that the people had misused the facility given to purchase medicines by keeping the pharmacies open, during the curfew time imposed under the government quarantine campaign to curb the spread of Covid -19(new coronavirus) in the country.

Therefore, extremely strict measures have been adopted. He mentioned this while joining in the Hiru TV programme ‘Paththare Visthare’.