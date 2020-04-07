Father and sister of the Atulugama Corona infected person, hospitalized

The father and the sister of the corona infected patient who was found in the Bandaragama - Atalugama area has been admitted to hospital on suspicion since they are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The Hiru regional correspondent stated that they have been admitted to the Kalutara-Nagoda hospital this morning.

Police have taken steps to strengthen security in the Atalugama area after a Covid-19 (coronavirus) infected patient was found recently.

For the past five days, people have not been allowed to access areas used by the patient and the eight access roads to the area have been cordoned off by roadblocks.

Our correspondent further stated that the health condition of several other persons in the area are also being investigated.



