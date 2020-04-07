Non+working+paid+week+in+Russia

President Vladimir Putin has taken steps to declare a non-working week in Russia.

Under his orders, the Russian government has ordered the people of the country to stay at home, considering next week as a non-working paid week.

Russia's Covid - 19 infected population is currently 1036, which is relatively low compared to other European countries such as Italy and Spain.

Four deaths were also reported from Russia.

Moscow has reported that the stringent measures adopted by Russia will extend beyond April 5, before the outbreak of coronavirus develops into an epidemic.