Civil+Aviation+Authority+issues+notice+to+International+Airlines

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAA) has issued an official notification to the International Airlines regarding the suspension of all commercial passenger flights at the international airports in Sri Lanka.

It states that the suspension does not apply to outbound departure flights from Sri Lanka, Transit flights and Aircrafts travelling over its airspace.

According to the statement all international Airports in Sri Lanka will continue to be closed for the operation of inbound international commercial passenger flights (arrivals) until 23.59hrs on 31 March 2020 (local time in Sri Lanka).This closure will be reviewed by the Sri Lanka Authorities.

According to the Statement the following will be permitted during the closure period: