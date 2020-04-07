Update - 109 patients reported so far in SL - Three more patients diagnosed positive

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says that three more people have been identified as being infected with Covid 19, a new coronavirus.

Accordingly, 109 people have been infected with coronavirus in Sri Lanka and nine of them have left the hospital after recovering fully.

It is reported that 199 persons suspected of contracting the virus are under medical supervision in 21 hospitals island wide.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with coronavirus worldwide has exceeded six hundred thousand (600,000).

27,438 deaths have been reported worldwide, with the largest number being reported from Italy, which is 9,134.

USA has recorded the highest number of infections with 104,256 patients reported so far.

Meanwhile, a gazette notification has been issued regarding the appointment of the Presidential Task Force to coordinate the program to uplift the lives of people under the program of eradicating coronavirus from Sri Lanka.

The group comprises 40 members and former minister Basil Rajapaksa has been appointed as its Chairman as a special envoy of the president.

Additional Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, Anton Perera has been named as the Secretary of the Task Force.