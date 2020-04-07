සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Grievance mechanism for the public - Ministry of Public Administration

Saturday, 28 March 2020 - 16:21

In view of the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, an accelerated grievance mechanism has been established to provide coordination assistance to people dealing with unforeseen circumstances.

It is under the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

The mechanism is intended to help address practical difficulties at the Divisional Secretariat and District Secretariat level in order to maintain normalcy in the day to day life of the public.

Accordingly, the Ministry has also issued a number of telephone numbers to obtain coordination assistance if there is any challenge faced in the daily affairs.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government requests the public to submit their issues through any of the following numbers.

076 0390981/076 0390437/076 6527589/076 0390732/076 0390563/076 0390754/071 2500031/076 6528068/076 0390564/076 0391461/076 0390752

