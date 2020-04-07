A total of 5,386 persons have been arrested for violating curfew regulations from the 20th at 6.00 am to 12 noon today(28).

Police Media Unit said that 1,358 vehicles were also taken into custody during the same period.

A total of 201 people and 65 vehicles were arrested during the past six hours from 6.00am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the Special Presidential Task Force on Essential Services has introduced several telephone numbers to receive and provide information to and from the public.

The numbers are 0114 35 48 54, 0114 73 36 00 and 0113 456 200 - 204.

The Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs has taken measures to introduce a number of telephone numbers to inform the public of their problems and grievances due to the state of emergency in the country.

These numbers could be used to contact;

0760 390 981, 0760 390 437, 0712 500 031 and 0766 528 068



