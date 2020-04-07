සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Update - 110 Covid -19 patients reported so far in SL - One more patient diagnosed as positive

Saturday, 28 March 2020 - 16:23

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health states that the number of coronavirus patients reported from Sri Lanka have increased to 110.

This was when another patient was diagnosed with the virus.

Accordingly, 110 people have been infected with coronavirus in Sri Lanka and nine of them have left the hospital after recovering fully.

It is reported that 200 persons suspected of contracting the virus are under medical supervision in 21 hospitals island wide.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected with coronavirus worldwide has exceeded six hundred thousand (600,000).

27,438 deaths have been reported worldwide, with the largest number being reported from Italy, which is 9,134.

USA has recorded the highest number of infections with 104,256 patients reported so far.

Meanwhile, a gazette notification has been issued regarding the appointment of the Presidential Task Force to coordinate the program to uplift the lives of people under the program of eradicating coronavirus from Sri Lanka.

The group comprises 40 members and former minister Basil Rajapaksa has been appointed as its Chairman as a special envoy of the president.

Additional Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, Anton Perera has been named as the Secretary of the Task Force.

