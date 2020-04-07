සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Dalada Maligawa and Chief prelates contribute to the COVID – 19 Fund

Saturday, 28 March 2020 - 17:58

The Malwatte Asgiriya Ubhaya Viharaya and the Dalada Maligawa has made a contribution of Rs 20 million to the “COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund” 

Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela had handed over ten million from the Dalada Maligawa to President Gotabhaya Rajapakse.

The President paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic this morning.

This is when the donation was made.

The President then called on the Malwatte Mahanayake, Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera.

The President explained to the Mahanayake the government's program to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Mahanayaka Thera blessed the initiative of the “COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund” and contributed Rs 5 million for the fund.

The President also visited Malwatte Anunayake, Ven Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera.

The President then called on the Mahanayake of the Asgiriya Chapter Most Ven. Warakagoda Gnanaratne Thera and explained the work plan.

A donation of Rs. 5 million was made to the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund from the Asgiriya Viharaya.



