A section of the city of Wuhan, China, has been reopened today after being closed due to the epidemic of the corona virus.



Accordingly, people are allowed to enter Wuhan but they are not allowed to exit.



More than 50,000 people have been reported infected with the coronavirus in Wuhan City, China, and about 3,000 people died.