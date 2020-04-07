Notice+to+all+who+arrived+from+and+via+Chennai+within+the+last+14+days

The Director General of Health Services states that if there is anyone who has arrived from Chennai, India within the last 14 days, the relevant persons should inform the health authorities of the area and move into quarantine.
Saturday, 28 March 2020 - 17:45
The Director General of Health Services states that if there is anyone who has arrived from Chennai, India within the last 14 days, the relevant persons should inform the health authorities of the area and move into quarantine.
Analysts say the US dollar is still at the forefront of the global exchange market despite the United States facing a severe disaster due to Covid Nineteen.The... Read More
Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the number of days a persons is sent to quarantine centers is expected to be increased from... Read More
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection as he is being treated at the... Read More