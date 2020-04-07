The+Hiru+Sahana+Yathra+journeying+the+streets+for+the+second+day+

The Hiru Sahana Yathra is now in operation on behalf of the people who are isolated and confined to many hardships in their attempt to safeguard against coronavirus was implemented for the second day.



It was centered around Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts.

Accordingly, the Hiru media network is ready to fulfill the responsibility of delivering dry rations to the Most Venerable Maha Sangha and Main Priests from temples, churches and kovils as well as children in children’s homes, and elders in elders’ homes, in a hygienic process to their door step according to an initiative of Rayynor Silva, Chairman of the Hiru group of companies.



The sorting of dry rations to be distributed to Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts took place today the Hiru Life studio in Battaramulla, Pelawatta.



Subsequently, vehicles carrying dry rations were dispatched to Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha, where dry rations were delivered to the respective parties.

Accordingly, the Hiru Shana Yatra will travel across the country considering your life and protection as our responsibility.